I will start with a candid disclaimer, as I may hurt some feelings. It's important to acknowledge that some of my most cherished comrades in the anti-imperialist struggle, including the most beloved person in my life, my mother, are white. Esteemed figures such as Michael Hudson, Miko Peled, Matt Kennard, and my friend Peter Beattie also share this racial identity. Despite these deep personal connections, we cannot overlook a glaring and persistent issue: the insidious blind spot many white anti-imperialists have towards their own ingrained racism and supremacist leanings.

It is a pathology akin to liberal racism - the paternalistic, infantilizing discrimination that ostensibly uplifts while insidiously denigrating. White anti-imperialists veer between this neo-colonial "white savior" condescension and the cruder, denigrating racism of the far-right.

The recent bigoted outbursts of Scott Ritter and George Galloway about "giving up on the Arabs" lay this prejudice bare. Their public renu…