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Sugar Timpane's avatar
Sugar Timpane
17h

If there was ever a time to be conscious and awake it is now.

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Sugar Timpane's avatar
Sugar Timpane
17h

fuck, I keep touching the wrong spot on my keyboard - we are all in this together:

harm one harm all.

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