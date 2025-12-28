The ledger is in. The accountants have tallied the columns. And the verdict of the market is clear: genocide pays.

Two years into Israel’s systematic extermination of the Palestinian people, we can now assess the returns on investment. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu. Independent estimates suggest the death toll approaches one million souls—though we will never know the true number, because the dead cannot be counted when the counters themselves are buried beneath the rubble. The entire population of Gaza has been displaced, starved, bombed, and terrorized in what historians will one day recognize as the most documented genocide in human history. As you read this sentence, Palestinian babies are freezing to death in tents shredded by icy winds—and the world is discussing fake ‘ceasefire’ terms over coffee.

And Israel has never been more powerful.

This is not tragedy nor failure. This is the system working exactly as designed.

The Balance Sheet of Atrocity

Consider what Israel has gained.

Its weapons industry has experienced a surge in global demand. The sales pitch writes itself: battle-tested. Every bomb dropped on a school, every missile fired into a refugee camp, every AI-assisted assassination of a family eating dinner—these are not war crimes in the language of capital. They are product demonstrations. The weapons that turned Gaza into a graveyard are now marketed worldwide with the implicit guarantee that they work. They kill. They have been proven on the bodies of children.

The regional expansion continues unimpeded. Israeli forces now occupy Syrian territory. They hold Lebanese soil. They have bombed with impunity across six nations—Yemen, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran—killing civilians in each, facing consequences in none. The myth of Israeli vulnerability, so carefully cultivated over decades, has been replaced by the reality of Israeli omnipotence. They can do anything. They can kill anyone. And the world will not only permit it but fund it.

Netanyahu, the man with an international arrest warrant bearing his name, has visited the American president more frequently during this genocide than at any point in his long career of occupation and apartheid. He received standing ovations in the United States Congress while the blood was still wet in Rafah. He dictates terms to the leader of the free world while American politicians compete to demonstrate their fealty.

The Colonization of the Mind

But the territorial gains pale beside the conquest of Western consciousness.

The Zionist political machine has tightened its grip on the instruments of perception itself. TikTok, the platform where young Americans watched in real-time as Israel committed atrocities their news networks refused to show, has been purchased by allies of the Israeli state. CBS, one of the last vestiges of network news, has fallen into similar hands. The infrastructure of information—the very means by which a society knows what is real—is being systematically absorbed by those with a vested interest in making genocide invisible at least and acceptable at most.

ByteDance, a Chinese company, hands over its cloud data and propaganda power to the US. China’s ‘anti-imperialist’ stance has come under intense scrutiny lately.

The campus crackdowns revealed the architecture of suppression. American students who protested the slaughter were beaten, arrested, expelled, and branded as terrorists. Jewish students who joined them were called self-hating traitors. Professors were fired. Careers were ended. The message was explicit: solidarity with the dying will cost you everything. Complicity with the killers costs nothing.

Meanwhile, the algorithms have been recalibrated. Islamophobic content floods every platform, manufacturing the hatred necessary to render Muslim death meaningless to Western audiences. Palestinians are not individuals with names and histories and dreams—they are Arabs, they are Muslims, they are the civilizational enemy. This is not accidental. This is strategic. Every viral post depicting Muslims as barbaric, every algorithmic boost to content dehumanizing Arabs, lays the psychological groundwork for the next massacre. You cannot grieve for people you have been trained to despise.

“Imagine children who have been systematically stripped of every adult who loved them, delivered into the custody of a system that produced Epstein and his clients”

The Peace Deal: Palestinian Orphans Handed to the Epstein Class

And now comes the peace.

The Abraham Accords have been extended, expanded, celebrated. Netanyahu and Trump—the indicted war criminal and the convicted felon—have together decided the fate of Gaza and its people. The details emerge like dispatches from hell. The territory will be “administered.” The population will be “managed.” The children—the tens of thousands of orphans created by Israeli bombs, many of whom watched their parents die, who pulled siblings from rubble, who have known nothing but terror for two years—will be absorbed into a system designed by the architects of their destruction.

We know what that system produces. We have seen its previous outputs.

Jeffrey Epstein did not emerge from nowhere. He was a product of this world—the intelligence agencies, the financial networks, the private islands where the powerful conducted their depravities beyond the reach of law or conscience. His client list reads like a directory of Western power. His operation, as documented in recently released files, was known to governments and protected by them. He estimated that federal authorities knew about roughly twenty of the children he trafficked. They knew, and they did nothing, because he was useful, because he was connected, because the powerful protect their own.

Now imagine those same networks—those same intelligence services, those same billionaires, those same captured politicians—given oversight of a population of orphaned children with no parents to protect them, no records to trace them, no advocates to speak for them.

This is not speculation. This is trajectory.

Palestinian girls. Tens of thousands—perhaps hundreds of thousands—of orphans desperate for love, for safety, for a single adult who will not harm them. And now the UN Security Council—with Russian and Chinese consent—has handed these children, these hundreds of thousands of orphans aching for love, to the associates of Jeffrey Epstein and a state whose soldiers rape prisoners while ministers applaud. The transaction is complete.

The Verdict on Capitalism

What the genocide has proven, beyond any reasonable doubt, is that atrocity is profitable.

Every metric that matters to capital has improved for Israel. Stock prices in defense contractors have risen. Export revenues have increased. Political influence has expanded. Territory has been gained. Enemies have been eliminated. The international legal system has been revealed as theater—impressive staging, no enforcement. The human rights framework constructed after the Holocaust has been exposed as a facade, a story the powerful tell while doing precisely as they please.

The market has spoken: mass murder is a growth industry.

This should not surprise us. Capitalism has always rewarded what it claims to deplore. The slave trade was enormously profitable. The Congo was profitable. The opioid epidemic was profitable. Every atrocity that can be monetized will be monetized, because the system has no mechanism for moral judgment—only price signals. And the price signal on Palestinian life is clear. It is zero. Less than zero. Palestinian death actively generates value.

This is why the same personality types rise to dominance in corporate suites and corridors of power. The system selects for those willing to do what others will not. The hesitant are outcompeted. The ethical are eliminated. What remains, at the apex of capitalist society, is a concentration of individuals for whom other human beings are instruments—tools to be used, resources to be extracted, obstacles to be removed.

We have clinical terms for people who view others this way. We call them sociopaths. We call them psychopaths. We study them in abnormal psychology courses as cautionary examples of human development gone wrong.

And then we make them CEOs. We make them presidents. We make them the architects of our algorithmic future.

The Macro Pattern

What is true of individuals is true of nations.

Israel’s triumph through genocide is not an aberration. It is capitalism functioning at a civilizational scale. The nation that commits the worst crimes most efficiently, that extracts the most value from human suffering, that most completely captures the regulatory systems meant to restrain it—that nation wins. It receives investment. It gains allies. It expands.

The nations that hesitate, that honor treaties, that treat international law as binding rather than advisory—those nations are conquered. They are sanctioned. They are bombed into compliance with the very rules their destroyers ignore.

This is the order we have built. This is the system we sustain with every tax dollar, every investment, every silent acceptance of atrocity in exchange for comfort.

The Children

In the end, it comes back to the children.

The children of Gaza, buried under rubble or wandering through ruins searching for parents who will never answer. The children on Epstein’s island, delivered to predators by a system that saw them as commodities. The children who will be processed through whatever apparatus emerges from the Trump-Netanyahu “peace deal,” their fates decided by men who have demonstrated, through decades of action, exactly how much young lives mean to them.

These are not separate categories. These are the same children—the vulnerable, the voiceless, the profitable. In a system that prices everything and values nothing, children are simply another resource. To be exploited for labor, for sex, for organs, for target practice, for product demonstration. The specific application varies. The underlying logic does not.

The billionaires who visited Epstein’s island were not aberrations. They were the purest expressions of a system that rewards acquisition without limit and consumption without conscience. When you have everything—when every material desire can be satisfied with a phone call, when governments bend to your preferences, when you have become, in practical terms, a god—what remains? What is left to want?

The forbidden. The cruel. The absolute dominion over other human beings that proves, finally and completely, that you are beyond all constraint.

The predator class.

The Indictment

This is the indictment of our system that no court will ever deliver.

Capitalism does not merely permit atrocity. It requires it. The endless growth that the system demands cannot be achieved through voluntary exchange alone. There are not enough willing sellers, not enough accessible resources, not enough undefended markets. Expansion requires expropriation. Profit requires plunder. The gap between what capital needs and what people will freely give must be bridged with violence.

Gaza is that bridge. The sweatshops are that bridge. The private prisons are that bridge. The opioid-saturated towns and the strip-mined mountains and the acidifying oceans—all bridges, all sacrifices, all profitable.

The genius of the system is that it makes the beneficiaries complicit without their conscious knowledge. We condemn the genocide over breakfast and check our investment portfolios over lunch, not realizing that the same companies profiting from the bombs are nestled in our retirement funds. We post our outrage on platforms designed to harvest our attention for advertisers who sell products made in conditions we would never tolerate for ourselves. We are compromised from the moment we wake until the moment we sleep, threaded through with the proceeds of suffering we have trained ourselves not to see.

The Question

The question is not whether this will continue. Of course it will continue. The system has no self-correcting mechanism. The incentives all point toward more extraction, more exploitation, more elimination of those who resist. The Palestinians understood this. They resisted anyway. Many of them are now dead.

The question is whether we will continue to pretend that we do not know. Whether we will keep telling ourselves that this is somehow an aberration, a departure from norms, a problem that can be solved within the existing framework. Whether we will vote for the lesser evil one more time and then one more time after that, as the evil incrementally advances, as the bodies accumulate, as the algorithms tighten their grip.

Or whether we will finally see the system for what it is—not broken, but functioning. Not failing, but succeeding. Not departing from its values, but expressing them with terrible clarity.

The genocide will not end because of protests or court orders or electoral outcomes. It will end when it is no longer profitable. When the cost of continuation exceeds the benefits. When those who sustain it—with money, with silence, with participation—decide that they can sustain it no longer.

That decision has not yet been made.

And somewhere, in a boardroom or a bunker or a server farm humming with artificial intelligence, the architects of our future are calculating exactly how much human life they can convert to profit while knowing that the system they have built will inevitably consume them too.

- Karim

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this article would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community’s diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee