Erwin Warth
1d

We are witnessing a morally bankrupt world which will be followed by financial and economic bankruptcy and only then will we see a reset!

unwarranted
21h

The evidence of costless criminal government is apparent and depressing. The signs of imperial decay are held at bay by narrative and money. From what I can deduce, Israel is over. The killing isn’t, but the power that enables it is waning.

The state in the Levant that is being pumped full of weapons by the state that cannot survive without “credibility” is reaching a boiling point. Both are walking dead.

Israel was always a vassal of empires. What stroke of genius that compelled the right-wing Israeli government to buy all-in on ethnic cleansing was pivotal in trading a slash-and-burn today for the absence of any moral core tomorrow.

I continue to believe that we are in the throes of a shifting paradigm, the consequences of which are not close to being clear.

What makes this moment so electric is the rise of two powers that have military and economic security and are not subject to being bought or easily misrepresented. When the traditional power neglects its moral standing, the adversaries are wise to grab it and hold it.

I think the cutting edge journalism that indicts Russia and China for aiding and abetting the generational crime in West Asia is both commendable and hyper focused. The best thing for the flailing empire is to be handed any fodder for propaganda and/or a new war. The empire is imploding because it must resort to more violence and ignore its own stated values. The group that is crucial to this process is the people of the West. Every day that passes is another 24-hour cycle of the true face of their leaders emerging as the lackeys of billionaires who believe their citizens are their tools.

I can’t know this but it makes sense: The genocide began as a win-win. The Palestinians disappear or it triggers more war.

The world is changing because the restraint being displayed by the so called “enemies of freedom” is drawing more eyes to the empty rhetoric and obvious lies that are tying the whole imperial cast in Gordian knots.

