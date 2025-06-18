YouTube prophets have been declaring America's imminent collapse for decades while the Empire methodically devours the globe, one genocide at a time.

As bombs fall on Tehran and Israeli jets claim dominion over Iranian airspace, the comfortable delusion that the American empire is in terminal decline increasingly starts to seem like wishful thinking. The Empire isn't dying—it's transforming, adapting, and reasserting itself with a savage intensity that should terrify us all.

For years now, we've been fed a steady diet of reassurance from academics and left-leaning commentators: "The American Empire is OVER!" Richard Wolff and countless others repeat this mantra in YouTube videos that rack up millions of views. The audience nods along, taking intense comfort in the notion that the monster is finally expiring — like a drug that provides that fix against the pain of reality.

But look around. Where, I ask, is this crumbling empire?

Is it in Gaza, where American bombs obliterate children while…