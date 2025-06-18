US Empire Isn't Crumbling; It's Reviving
While the world looks on in stunned paralysis, the US Empire unleashes its brutal and savage comeback, systematically devouring any remaining hope that our children might inherit a habitable future.
As bombs fall on Tehran and Israeli jets claim dominion over Iranian airspace, the comfortable delusion that the American empire is in terminal decline increasingly starts to seem like wishful thinking. The Empire isn't dying—it's transforming, adapting, and reasserting itself with a savage intensity that should terrify us all.
For years now, we've been fed a steady diet of reassurance from academics and left-leaning commentators: "The American Empire is OVER!" Richard Wolff and countless others repeat this mantra in YouTube videos that rack up millions of views. The audience nods along, taking intense comfort in the notion that the monster is finally expiring — like a drug that provides that fix against the pain of reality.
But look around. Where, I ask, is this crumbling empire?
Is it in Gaza, where American bombs obliterate children while…