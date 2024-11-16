Dehumanization breeds evil within the perpetrator. During the Iraq War, atrocities were concealed behind a veneer of legality. Today, similar atrocities are systematically committed across occupied Palestine and openly flaunted by Israeli soldiers, all without any legal repercussions. The immense suffering inflicted on Arab populations by Western imperialism will long haunt us.

In an era where information is at our fingertips and the cries and chaos of distant lands are just a click away, the world stands witness to atrocities that challenge the very fabric of our understanding of humanity. It is a time marked not just by the events that unfold but by the collective paralysis of global powers to intervene. The suffering inflicted upon the Palestinian people, as detailed by UN experts and echoed in the harrowing narratives from conflict zones, reveals a catastrophe so profound that our existing linguistic and legal frameworks falter in their attempts to encapsulate and challenge it.

The …