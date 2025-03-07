The mask of American Empire keeps slipping. With a few keystrokes on social media, Donald Trump revealed the genocidal machinery that powers American foreign policy in West Asia:

"To the people of Gaza, a beautiful future awaits," Trump wrote in his recent post, "but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!."

Let us be absolutely clear about what was just said: the president of the United States has issued a direct threat of collective extermination against 2 million Palestinians who have just suffered 17 months of genocide. He has tied each and every civilian’s very survival not to their own actions but to those of Hamas. This is the textbook definition of collective punishment. But more than that, it signals the explicit endorsement and intensification of Israel's genocide against the Palestinians.