Rogan's Boomer Ramboism Can't Compete with Greta's Balls of Steel
While real bodies pile up in Gaza, these self-styled warriors of truth retreat into the comfortable cowardice of punching down, mistaking cruelty for strength and apathy for manhood.
While Greta Thunberg and her companions brave dangerous waters on a small sailboat to confront one of history's most immoral armies, backed by history’s most depraved empire, Joe Rogan lounges in his climate-controlled studio, flexing his podcast muscles and cracking jokes about their potential demise. The self-styled champion of challenging conversations, the UFC commentator who celebrates ‘raw masculinity' and physical courage, the man worth hundreds of millions can't summon even a fraction of the moral courage displayed by this 22-year-old woman sailing into the ja…