The 'masculine' thumbnail of Rogan's show on Thunberg's Freedom Flotilla: mocking her humanitarian mission while deliberately featuring her in skimpy clothing—This calculated editorial choice reveals everything about his show's priorities: trivialize the humanitarian catastrophe, sexualize the female activist, and frame genocide relief as juvenile folly—all while presenting himself as the voice of reasonable masculinity.

While Greta Thunberg and her companions brave dangerous waters on a small sailboat to confront one of history's most immoral armies, backed by history’s most depraved empire, Joe Rogan lounges in his climate-controlled studio, flexing his podcast muscles and cracking jokes about their potential demise. The self-styled champion of challenging conversations, the UFC commentator who celebrates ‘raw masculinity' and physical courage, the man worth hundreds of millions can't summon even a fraction of the moral courage displayed by this 22-year-old woman sailing into the ja…