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David Sharif-Hallee's avatar
David Sharif-Hallee
8h

Interesting article which some excellent points, but you’re vastly underestimating the incredible strategic and tactical help Iran has received from China and Russia! While Iran has demonstrated its capabilities beyond anyone in the West’s wildest dreams with its missile and drone technology (except for a few of us that pay attention to the world), Iit is China that has provided intelligence that has allowed Iran to hit pinpoint targets that is demoralizing to USreal. For example, Iranian military forces drone and missile attacks on individual hotel rooms to target American senior military personnel was because of Chinese advanced intelligence capabilities. Chinese intelligence officials working closely with the IRGC allowed Iran to hit high value targets in military installations such as the AWACS destroyed in Saudi Arabia. Another great example is before USreL attacked Iran was the attempted coup by the intelligence agencies of the West being directed using Starlink. It was Russia that stepped in and found all these Western operatives using their technology to track Starlink operators so they could be killed or captured. Russian intelligence to help stop the coup attempt didn’t just help defeat the coup, but saved thousands of lives in using Russian intelligence technology to bring a quick end to the coup attempt didn’t, something that wouldn’t have happened without Russia working closely with Iran to stop another Western imperialist illegal aggression!

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unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
3h

Ahh, good old comfortable moral purity.

When I read and watch some things and some counterpoints - divorced from detailed, material reality, inherently in the abstract, and usually marinated in urgency and sanctimony, I often have a recurring vision of Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, where she was unhappy with Joe Pesci’s self-satisfied, condescension, and making her point by stomping her booted foot on a wooden porch, reminding her beau, “…My biological clock is ticking!!!”

One thing that I’ve learned about myself, is that my tolerance for ‘Do something…NOW’ messages has ebbed as I have aged. This has pointed me towards speakers and writers who share ideas and experiences that have some relevance to my own calculations about what’s urgent.

I think the American public is beyond organizing anything more complex than block parties and Civil War reenactments. BUT, there are plenty of pissed of Americans who are trained consumers, and I believe that they might jump at an option that looks possible and positive. What might that be?

I recently watched Joti Brar chatting with Jamarl Thomas, and I felt inspired by the fact that there’s a history, scant though it be, of socialism inside the imperial bubble. That happened in England, when education was a feature of imperial heft. The Americans learned a lesson: critical thinking is to be crushed in its embryonic stage.

There’s something about a platform that begins with the primacy of the people, not the individual. I heard, but I haven’t verified, that the communist party is the 2nd most popular political party in Russia.

There’s a train coming and the global economy is tethered to the train tracks. That’s the material force that no trillion dollar “defense” budget can overcome. Will the Americans go for their guns or take to the streets? Hopefully, the truth will come out of exile, and people won’t shed their humanity.

I could easily imagine Americans refusing a reformed vision of capitalism. Their government has done a first rate job of presenting the many ugly sides of the liberal capitalist system, so it shouldn’t take much to convince a majority that if they want a government that works for everyone, the state that represents the people, not the individual, must have the power to take on the hucksters. I think this is where China can be an invaluable resource. Forget selling, do away with advertising. Throw the crooked bankers in jail, and let the remainder excel and profit… to a point. Adopt a Keynesian system that is the province of the state. Funnel vast amounts into reindustrialization. Prioritize teaching and education as an essential foundation of the state and the individual. Americans would believe that they died and went to heaven, or that they woke up. Oh yeah, no tax breaks for churches and proselytizers. Come to work or get out if the way.

I think it’s time for an American communist party.

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