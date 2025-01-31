I’ve been largely absent from writing over the past few years. It has something to do with the advice my dad passed on from his mom: if you have nothing nice to say about someone, say nothing at all. But in this case, it’s more like: if you have nothing encouraging, optimistic, and of practical utility to write, write nothing at all.

So I have only written about how fixing the world’s worst problems is entirely practicable and possible; the impediments in the way of fixing these problems; how these impediments are so powerful, and leftists so disorganized and weak, that the world’s children would be fully justified in simply murdering all adults; the absurdity-atrocity that is U.S. foreign policy; the absurdity of critiques of Chomsky’s writings on U.S. government atrocities; and, of course, why god-emperor Trump should be praised by leftists (or, rather, the absurdity that a cretin like Trump proved himself the lesser evil to the Democrats’ greater, genocidaire evil early on).

