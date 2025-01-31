The ambient sense of impending doom
Or how to deal with the depressing state of the world
I’ve been largely absent from writing over the past few years. It has something to do with the advice my dad passed on from his mom: if you have nothing nice to say about someone, say nothing at all. But in this case, it’s more like: if you have nothing encouraging, optimistic, and of practical utility to write, write nothing at all.
So I have only written about how fixing the world’s worst problems is entirely practicable and possible; the impediments in the way of fixing these problems; how these impediments are so powerful, and leftists so disorganized and weak, that the world’s children would be fully justified in simply murdering all adults; the absurdity-atrocity that is U.S. foreign policy; the absurdity of critiques of Chomsky’s writings on U.S. government atrocities; and, of course, why god-emperor Trump should be praised by leftists (or, rather, the absurdity that a cretin like Trump proved himself the lesser evil to the Democrats’ greater, genocidaire evil early on).
