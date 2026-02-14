BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Prof. Jiang (Predictive History) & Dimitri Lascaris (Reason 2 Resist) -- IS THE WEST EVIL?

I, Karim, had a powerful conversation with two admirable gentlemen about the world built by and for the Epstein class.
BettBeat Media's avatar
Dimitri Lascaris's avatar
Predictive History's avatar
BettBeat Media, Dimitri Lascaris, and Predictive History
Feb 14, 2026

I talk to Prof. Jiang and brother Dimitri about a dilemma: Why is it that evil always seems to win?

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Buy me a Coffee

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 BettBeat Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture