Palestine's Liberation: Nothing Else Will Matter Until This Is Over | W./ Tara Al-Alami

Tara Alami is a Palestinian writer and organiser from occupied Jerusalem and occupied Yafa, based in Tiohtià:ke (Montreal). She is widely published, having written for The New Arab, Mondoweiss and The Maple among others, and is an organizer with the Palestinian Feminist Collective.
She is a radical anti-imperialist with specific, well-developed critiques of:
The two-state “solution” and state-recognition as a concession rather than progress
The PLO and Palestinian Authority as institutions of collaboration
Jordan and the Hashemite monarchy as a US imperialist buffer state
Western institutions (UN, ICC) as incapable of delivering justice
Liberal Zionism / “good Israeli” protests as merely a different flag over the same project
Diaspora “infographic activism” vs. resistance on the ground
She has also been doxed by a Zionist group that compiled two years of her digital content, leading to death and sexual assault threats and her university being inundated with emails demanding she be expelled.
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