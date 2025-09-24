BettBeat’s Newsletter
Italy's Rage for Gaza Must Spread
More than a million peaceful marches could ever accomplish, ruling classes fear us breaking the chains of 'learned helplessness'.
Sep 24
•
BettBeat Media
136
3
Why is BRICS Providing a Lifeline to Israel? | w/ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella Isabel
We talk to geopolitical analysts, journalists and friends of the show Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley about the astonishing paralysis of BRICS…
Sep 20
•
BettBeat Media
,
vanessa beeley
, and
Fiorella Isabel
95
1:12:25
The Unbearable Cowardice of the World
Future historians will look back on this moment as the point when the international community revealed itself to be nothing more than a collection of…
Sep 20
•
BettBeat Media
126
4
We're Approaching Gaza: Aboard the Sumud Flotilla | w/ Miguel Duarte
We talk to Miguel who travels into the belly of the beast to try and help the Palestinians.
Sep 19
•
BettBeat Media
88
8
32:28
The MOST CENSORED Leftist of America: Here’s How she BEAT the Billionaire Class | w/ Kshama Sawant
We talk to socialist agitator and destroyer of billionaires, Kshama Sawant, on how to beat capitalism and fight against genocide.
Sep 17
81
23
1:11:13
Epstein is Taking Western Civilization Down with Him
The depraved appetites of those who rule us lay bare the true nature of Western (un)civilization. The War on Terror began the collapse, but Epstein will…
Sep 15
•
BettBeat Media
146
Point of No Return: It’s Either Greater Israel or Zionism Eliminated | w/ Mahmood OD
Watch now | In this conversation, Mahmood OD discusses his personal background as a Palestinian from Haifa, the importance of media representation, and…
Sep 13
•
BettBeat Media
72
10
1:00:44
Now Qatar, Next Step Israeli Drones Bombing us in Western Cities
Brothers' Roundtable Episode 3: Qatar Bombing shows Gulf States are Servants / Charlie Kirk Shooting, a Conspiracy? / Is BRICS an alternative to…
Sep 12
•
BettBeat Media
47
22
49:59
Capitalism Hijacked the World to Keep Contributing to Genocide—BRICS Proves It
We are like addicts who scream "no" while stabbing the needle into our arms. The rational mind recoils from the horror, but the economic body continues…
Sep 10
•
BettBeat Media
137
9
Race Wars Erupt Just When 'Tax the Rich' Goes Mainstream—What a Coincidence
We fracture along artificial lines of ethnicity while the ruling class pushes all of us into poverty, rapes children, and exterminates complete ethnic…
Sep 8
•
BettBeat Media
113
7
How Israel Makes You Hate Muslims
The leaked documents explicitly identify Israel's "best tactic" as promoting "fear of radical Islam and jihadism" while positioning Israel as a…
Sep 6
•
BettBeat Media
119
4
Jewish Filmmaker Jay Shapiro EXPOSES the Truth About Israel That Cost Him His Family
Watch now | this conversation, Jay Shapiro shares his journey of understanding identity, culture, and morality, particularly in the context of the…
Sep 3
•
BettBeat Media
93
4
1:50:40
