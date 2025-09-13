BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
33

Point of No Return: It’s Either Greater Israel or Zionism Eliminated | w/ Mahmood OD

In this conversation, Mahmood OD discusses his personal background as a Palestinian from Haifa, the importance of media representation, and the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians.
BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
Sep 13, 2025
10
33
Share
Transcript

In this conversation, Mahmood discusses his personal background as a Palestinian from Haifa, the importance of media representation, and the ongoing struggles faced by Palestinians. He emphasizes the need for equality and human rights, critiques the role of Arab states, and compares the Palestinian struggle to historical anti-colonial movements. The discussion highlights the complexities of international relations and the impact of Israeli actions on regional dynamics.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community's diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture